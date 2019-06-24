Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters next week, and with it comes the end of The Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But let’s not forget that this is also a Spider-Man movie, and with it comes the evolution of the webslinging hero. Not only must Peter Parker (Tom Holland) step up to be a more responsible superhero in the wake of the death of his mentor Tony Stark, but he’s also now in control of the evolution of his suits. Well, he’s creating at least one of the new suits, but Nick Fury is responsible for the other one. We’ll let the new Spider-Man Far From Home featurette explain.

Spider-Man Far From Home Featurette

First up, the featurette shows us that one shot (and sequence) from the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was manipulated to keep spoilers for Avengers: Endgame in question. You’ll see that in the shot where Spider-Man helps Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) at a charity event, he’s not wearing the suit he got from Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he’s got the Iron Spider suit on. And Tom Holland says that’s the suit that we start with in the movie

But then, Peter Parker ends up having to go back to the Homecoming suit when he first arrives in Europe, though it’s seemingly been updated a bit. The blue color scheme has been darkened and some of the accents have changed since Homecoming, making it look more like the suit Spidey will wear later in the movie. But we’ll get to that in a moment.

We also have the new stealth suit, a creation by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in order to help keep Spider-Man incognito while traveling across the globe. Tom Holland describes it as sharing some traits with Captain America’s suit, mostly because it has origins in SHIELD gear. But the trademark Spider-Man eyes are still there, though they act more as high-tech sunglasses than a built-in part of the suit.

Of course, since Peter Parker is a tech whiz in his own right, he has to upgrade the Spider-Man suit himself. So he uses Tony Stark’s jet laboratory to build himself a new suit. It’s the black and red one we’ve seen all over the marketing, and Tom Holland calls it an homage to the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark. But it’s also an homage to Spider-Man’s earliest design by comic icon Steve Ditko.

That’s a lot of suits for one Spider-Man, and it’ll be interesting to see which one he sticks with as time goes on.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2, 2019.