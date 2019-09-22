Sony is giving fans a lot of Spidey lately, which is good considering the webslinger’s future is uncertain in the aftermath of the Sony/Disney fallout. But not only did we get to see Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man in an extended cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters for a few days, we’re also getting a wave of Spider-Man clips on the internet in anticipation of the film’s home video release.

And now that the Jon Watts-directed film is on Digital, Sony has released a full 10-minute Spider-Man Far From Home extended clip showing that fateful first meeting between Spider-Man and Mysterio. Call me by your made-up name indeed.

Spider-Man Far From Home Extended Clip

Don’t pay attention to what the title of this video says: This is a full 10-minute clip from Spider-Man: Far From Home that shows Peter Parker getting recruited (aka kidnapped) by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) while on his European class vacation. Fury brings Peter in to meet Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a noble-browed superhero who has come to save our Earth after his world was destroyed. It’s a scene rife with tension, as Peter debates whether to answer the superhero call or go back to fix his personal life. He ends up doing the latter, but that doesn’t work out for him entirely either, as his jealousy against romantic rival Brad (Remy Hii) causes an incident with a drone.

It’s scenes like this that make you wonder how Spider-Man will fare once he’s cut loose from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scene is so closely tied to Iron Man and his legacy — there’s a whole thing about Nick Fury gifting Peter with sunglasses from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) — but who knows at this point? Whatever the case, it’s a fun clip and a nice tease for those looking to watch the film on its home video release.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available on Digital. It arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on October 1, 2019.