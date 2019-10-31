‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Report from The Daily Bugle Officially Released Online in Full
Posted on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
The mid-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home drops a pretty big bombshell on your friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. Spidey (Tom Holland) saved the day and was forced to kill Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in order to destroy all the drones he was using to make himself look like a superhero from another dimension. But TheDailyBugle.net heard a different story, and they put it out into the world without hesitation, broadcasting across screens all over New York City. And now you can watch the full Spider-Man: Far From Home Daily Bugle news report in its entirety online.
Spider-Man: Far From Home Daily Bugle News Report
Because this report appears in the-mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we don’t get to see the full video of J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons reprising his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film series) calling out Spider-Man, revealing his true identity, and turning him into the menace that he’s been ranting about all these years.
This will undoubtedly be a big part of the story in Spider-Man 3, and it’s likely why Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company/Marvel Studios quickly struck a new deal to share the rights to the webslinger for a new movie and another appearance somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige likely wants to finish this arc that they started before Sony takes Spider-Man and lets him play with Venom, Morbius the Living Vampire and whatever other Spider-Verse kind of stuff they’re cooking up.
Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray/DVD with all these bonus features:
Bonus Materials Include:
- New Original Short, Peter’s To–Do List: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.
- Teachers’ Travel Tips: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.
- Stepping Up: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.
- Suit Up: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.
- Far, FAR, Far from Home: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.
- It Takes Two: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.
- Fury & Hill: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!
- The Ginter-Riva Effect: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.
- Thank You, Mrs. Parker: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.
- The Brother’s Trust: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.
- The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.
- Now You See Me: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.
- Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!
- Select Scene Pre – Vis: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film
- Gag Reel & Outakes
- Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes