The mid-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home drops a pretty big bombshell on your friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. Spidey (Tom Holland) saved the day and was forced to kill Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in order to destroy all the drones he was using to make himself look like a superhero from another dimension. But TheDailyBugle.net heard a different story, and they put it out into the world without hesitation, broadcasting across screens all over New York City. And now you can watch the full Spider-Man: Far From Home Daily Bugle news report in its entirety online.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Daily Bugle News Report

Because this report appears in the-mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we don’t get to see the full video of J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons reprising his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film series) calling out Spider-Man, revealing his true identity, and turning him into the menace that he’s been ranting about all these years.

This will undoubtedly be a big part of the story in Spider-Man 3, and it’s likely why Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company/Marvel Studios quickly struck a new deal to share the rights to the webslinger for a new movie and another appearance somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige likely wants to finish this arc that they started before Sony takes Spider-Man and lets him play with Venom, Morbius the Living Vampire and whatever other Spider-Verse kind of stuff they’re cooking up.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray/DVD with all these bonus features:

Bonus Materials Include: