Before you hit the court again with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy, you can have the Tune Squad take on hordes of video game bad guys with a new beat ’em up video game inspired by arcade classics.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game has players taking control of LeBron James and the Tune Squad as they fight their way through a virtual army of virtual villain Al G.’s creation. Throughout the battle, you’ll have to track down four pieces of “Legacy Code” that will help you track down the digital bad guy and stop him once and for all.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Video Game

Honestly, I feel like an updated version of the original Space Jam video game would have been pretty satisfying too. They could have even kept the old school NBA Jam arcade gameplay style. Then again, maybe a beat ’em up arcade game allows for more replayability for single players. After all, it does look like a lot of fun.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy video game is actually a result of a competition where fans were asked to submit ideas for a video game inspired by the Warner Bros. Pictures sequel. The game combines ideas from two different gamers. The adult entry, Ricky from the United States, proposed a beat ’em up inspired by classic arcade games, and Xbox and Warner Bros. decided to combine them with game mechanics proposed by the youth entry, Narayan from India.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is launching July 1 on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for a limited time, and here’s the official synopsis:

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game features the beloved Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny and the newest member of the Tune Squad, LeBron James, as they face the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball beat ‘em up. A rogue artificial intelligence named Al G. Rhythm has trapped our heroes inside the Warner Bros. server, with little chance of escape. The Tune Squad must fight their way through a virtual army of Al G.’s creation while also searching for four pieces of “Legacy Code” that will allow them access to the nefarious villain’s secret location. Al G. has sent two members of the Goon Squad – The Brow and White Mamba – to stop the Tune Squad in their tracks. Fortunately, our heroes have access to a variety of moves, including a special basketball, and some rather unique Space Jam cards, to help them out. But will their teamwork be enough to stop Al G. Rhythm’s evil plans?

Space Jam: A New Legacy Video Game Controllers

To go along with the Space Jam video game experience, Xbox is also offering up three new wireless controllers inspired by the blockbuster sequel. Here’s each of the new controllers:

Tune Squad: Become a member of the Squad and channel your inner Tune with this awesome controller, featuring one of Bug Bunny’s favorite colors – Carrot Orange.

Goon Squad: If you’re feeling like a super cyber-baller, pick up the Goon Squad controller, but prepare to face the Tunes on the court.

Serververse: Step into the Warner 3000 entertainment “Serververse” with this new out-of-this-world controller.

All three controllers feature a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case to help provide greater control and precision through every gaming session. The controllers also include the fan-favorite custom button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app. All of the controllers are compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and mobile devices, and they cost $69.99 each.

Here’s the official synopsis for Space Jam: A New Legacy, coming to theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021: