Space Jam: A New Legacy had a solid box office debut in spite of the pandemic, but it took a quick dive in the weekends that followed, largely thanks to its availability on HBO Max at the same time. But if you didn’t make it out to theaters and you’re limiting the number of streaming services you’re subscribed to, you’ll be able to grab Space Jam: A New Legacy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD starting in October.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has set the Space Jam: A New Legacy home video release date for October 5, 2021. However, if you just can’t wait to scratch that intellectual property-filled basketball game itch, then you’ll be able to snag it on digital starting on September 3, 2021, which is when it will also be getting a premium VOD rental release for $24.99.

Space Jam: A New Legacy puts LeBron James at the center of a cavalcade of characters from all the various film franchises that call Warner Bros. Pictures their home. The professional basketball player is to team up with the Looney Tunes in order to rescue his son from a scheming digital villain named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), and the only way to victory is through a supercharged basketball game featuring some video game enhancements.

Personally, I’d love to get an up close look at each and every character featured in the background of Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s main event. Pennywise the Dancing Clown from IT, The Iron Giant, King Kong, various variations of Batman, Space Ghost, The Mask, The Flintstones, and so many more could be seen throughout the movie, so hopefully the special features on the home video release of the movie will offer some insight into the franchise filled crowd. If not, we can always take more time to freeze frame every shot from the game.

Get a rundown of the Space Jam: A New Legacy bonus features below.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Home Video Release

Space Jam: A New Legacy on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray will contain the following special features:

First Quarter: Game On

Second Quarter: Teamwork

Third Quarter: Out of This World

Fourth Quarter: The Looniest

Deleted Scenes

Hopefully those special feature broken down into quarters will offer a satisfying look behind the scenes of the movie. Otherwise, this feels like a rather lackluster home video release. If you’re buying the movie on DVD, you’ll only be getting the deleted scenes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Space Jam: A New Legacy: