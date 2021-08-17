‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Will Slam on 4K, Blu-ray & DVD in October
Posted on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
Space Jam: A New Legacy had a solid box office debut in spite of the pandemic, but it took a quick dive in the weekends that followed, largely thanks to its availability on HBO Max at the same time. But if you didn’t make it out to theaters and you’re limiting the number of streaming services you’re subscribed to, you’ll be able to grab Space Jam: A New Legacy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD starting in October.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has set the Space Jam: A New Legacy home video release date for October 5, 2021. However, if you just can’t wait to scratch that intellectual property-filled basketball game itch, then you’ll be able to snag it on digital starting on September 3, 2021, which is when it will also be getting a premium VOD rental release for $24.99.
Space Jam: A New Legacy puts LeBron James at the center of a cavalcade of characters from all the various film franchises that call Warner Bros. Pictures their home. The professional basketball player is to team up with the Looney Tunes in order to rescue his son from a scheming digital villain named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), and the only way to victory is through a supercharged basketball game featuring some video game enhancements.
Personally, I’d love to get an up close look at each and every character featured in the background of Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s main event. Pennywise the Dancing Clown from IT, The Iron Giant, King Kong, various variations of Batman, Space Ghost, The Mask, The Flintstones, and so many more could be seen throughout the movie, so hopefully the special features on the home video release of the movie will offer some insight into the franchise filled crowd. If not, we can always take more time to freeze frame every shot from the game.
Get a rundown of the Space Jam: A New Legacy bonus features below.
Space Jam: A New Legacy Home Video Release
Space Jam: A New Legacy on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray will contain the following special features:
- First Quarter: Game On
- Second Quarter: Teamwork
- Third Quarter: Out of This World
- Fourth Quarter: The Looniest
- Deleted Scenes
Hopefully those special feature broken down into quarters will offer a satisfying look behind the scenes of the movie. Otherwise, this feels like a rather lackluster home video release. If you’re buying the movie on DVD, you’ll only be getting the deleted scenes.
Here’s the official synopsis for Space Jam: A New Legacy:
This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even ‘King’ James by playing the game their own way.