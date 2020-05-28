All 10 episodes of the first season of Space Force arrive on Netflix tomorrow. It marks the return of Steve Carell to television comedy, and he’s joined by The Office co-creator Greg Daniels. There’s a good chance you’ll be hunkered down on your couch to binge Space Force since there’s not much else to do, and to ensure that you don’t get hungry, the flavor makers at Ben & Jerry’s have created an official Space Force ice cream called “Boots on the Moooo’n.” Find out what’s in the pint below.

Ben & Jerry’s Space Force Ice Cream

“Boots on the Moooo’n” has a milk chocolate base, fudge cows, toffee clusters, and a sugar cookie dough core. That’s a great combination of flavors, not unlike the ensemble of cast members in Space Force. The series includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, Diane Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, Jessica St. Clair, Fred Willard, Jane Lynch, Patrick Warburton, Diedrich Bader, and more.

Unfortunately, Space Force doesn’t have quite the successful launch as we were hoping for in the first season. It has too many side stories that don’t enhance the overarching story, and it seems to be biting off far more than it can chew. That’s not to say it doesn’t come with a hefty amount of laughs, but it just lacks focus and consistency. You can read more in our full review.

Ben & Jerry’s also has “Netflix and Chill’d” in freezers right now, as well as the Nailed It! inspired flavor “Chip Happens.”