Netflix and Chill has been in the zeitgeist for a long time now. But since that social situation can be hit or miss, the ice cream makers at Ben & Jerry‘s came up with a way for Netflix and Chill to deliver 100% of the time.

Ben & Jerry’s has officially partnered with Netflix to released a new flavor called Netflix and Chill’d. Not only will it keep you on the couch watching more of your favorite Netflix shows, but it’ll keep your mouth busy without all the pressure that comes with making out. So what is the flavor of Ben & Jerry’s Netflix and Chill’d ice cream? Find out below.

Ben & Jerry’s Netflix and Chill’d Ice Cream

The Ben & Jerry’s pint describes the flavor as “Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Sweet & Salty Pretzel Swirls & Fudge Brownie,” which sounds pretty damn great to us. Though we’re surprised they didn’t figure out a way to get popcorn flavor in there somehow since that’s the staple movie time snack. But I guess cold, creamy popcorn doesn’t exactly sound all that appealing.

The introduction above teases the flavor by using various Netflix original shows and movies like Orange Is The New Black, The Crown, Big Mouth, and Dear White People, but without any of the actual faces from the shows to promote it, because that would have been far too expensive. Here’s what Ben & Jerry’s says about their new flavor:

There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix and flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving. It’s a flavorful world, and everyone is invited to grab a spoon.

Netfix and Chill’d, which will also have a non-dairy variant, will be available starting in February.