After pushing back both Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures has also shuffled around a bunch of other upcoming release dates for movies slated to come out this year and through 2021. Some of the movies hopping around the theatrical release calendar include Phil Lord and Chris Miller‘s animated family adventure Connected, the sequel to Escape Room, Adam Sandler‘s animated Hotel Transylvania 4, the long-gestating adaptation of the video game Uncharted, and more.

First up, when it comes to 2020 releases Lord & Miller’s Connected will be moving back just over a month to October 23, 2020. That’s not a bad delay, and even though animators are probably still working on the movie, they’re able to do it remotely so they’re not in quite as dire of a situation as other productions that were planning on coming out later in the year.

Another slight change in this year’s schedule will shift Escape Room 2 by just a couple days from December 30 this year back to January 1, 2021, a traditional release window for Sony’s horror titles. And on top of that, Sony’s planned Christmas release for The Nightingale starring both Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning has been removed from the calendar with no new release date set yet.

Meanwhile, 2021 is seeing a lot of shuffling due to the production shutdown caused by coronavirus. Kevin Hart is seeing two of his movies pushed back at Sony Pictures. Fatherhood from director Paul Weitz is being pushed back from a release this fall to a new date on April 2, 2021. On top of that, the action comedy Man from Toronto, which already had to replace Jason Statham with Woody Harrelson, will be delayed by a couple months, shifting from early fall to November 20, 2021.

On the animation side of things, Sony has shifted Vivo to June 4, 2021 instead of spring. The film is Sony Pictures Animation’s first musical, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Superstar Will Smith stars in the movie as a capuchin with a thirst for adventure and a passion for music who makes a treacherous passage from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny.

Not every movie is seeing a delay though, as Hotel Transylvania 4 starring the voices of Adam Sandler and all his buddies is actually being shifted up to August 6, 2021 from the previously set December 2021 date. Perhaps the change is due to the fact that movie will be finished before one of Sony’s live-action movies that is being delayed.

Finally, it comes as a bit of a surprise that the long-developing video game adaptation Uncharted has been slated for a July 16, 2021 release date instead of fall that year. That’s when Spider-Man 3 was previously set to release, before it was recently pushed back to November. It sounds like Sony was able to rearrange the production schedule so the video game adaptation starring Tom Holland could get off the ground before the next Spider-Man movie.

That’s all for Sony’s release dates, but we’re sure more calendar changes are coming from other studios, so stay tuned.