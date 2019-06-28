Even though there will be plenty of TV shows for San Diego Comic-Con attendees to sink their teeth into next month, the feature film side of things won’t have much going on.

Sony Pictures is the latest major movie studio to confirm that they’re sitting out the annual pop culture convention. They join Warner Bros. Pictures and Universal Pictures in skipping the event, meaning the studio won’t have any panels in Hall H this year.

Deadline has the news on Sony Pictures skipping Comic-Con, which isn’t much of a surprise since they don’t have a lot of feature films coming up that feel suited for promotion at the convention. There’s Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the filmmaker has come to the convention before with Django Unchained, but the Sony marketing team has to worry about promoting the movie all over the place since it hits theaters the following week. Adding Comic-Con to that already chaotic schedule would make cast schedules for promoting the movie even more hectic.

Of course, just because Sony doesn’t have a panel at Comic-Con this year, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a screening of the film sometime during the convention. After all, it arrives the following week on July 26, so starting some early buzz with the general public could be a smart move.

Otherwise, the only movies that are close enough for Sony to have possibly promoted at Comic-Con are Zombieland 2: Double Tap (coming October 18) and Charlie’s Angels (opening on November 15). The Valiant comic adaptation Bloodshot would have been a good choice, but that’s not slated to be released until February 21, 2020, so it’s probably too far out for that. The same can be said for the Spider-Man comics spin-off Morbius with Jared Leto, slated for release on July 31, 2020.

Hopefully this isn’t the start of a trend of movie studios sitting our Comic-Con more often. For now, it just seems like a perfect storm of studios not having anything that they’re ready to fully promote at the convention with new footage and details.

The good news is that if there’s any Spider-Man news to be announced, it has the potential to be revealed during the Marvel Studios panel that will still be happening this year. That means Marvel and Paramount Pictures are the only studios hosting a Comic-Con panel this year, though Warner Bros. Pictures is still hosting their now-customary Scare Diego event with some sneak peeks at their upcoming horror offerings