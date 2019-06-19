It looks like there will be some big geeky news coming out of Comic-Con this year after all. While Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce that they will be holding a panel at Comic-Con 2019, revealing their plans for the post-Avengers: Endgame era, a new report suggests that they’re doing just that.

Deadline broke the news that Marvel is making its venerated return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year, following a break from the convention last year.

While it’s not confirmed what projects or releases they will be discussing, we can likely expect an announcement of its 2020 slate and beyond, including films like Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange sequel. Marvel has been notably tight-lipped on the post-Avengers: Endgame era, which remains a blank slate except for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, a Sony release which acts as the final film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But could we finally start to see Phase 4 shape up with this exciting Hall H panel? And will we hear any teases of potential X-Men, Deadpool, or Fantastic Four crossovers following the huge Fox merger?

It’s all up in the air for now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a glimpse of Black Widow footage, which has already begun production in Norway. The prequel film starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland has been long-awaited by fans, but has lost some of its hype after the film kept getting pushed back. However, a good way to reignite the flame for this film would be a Comic-Con appearance by Johansson and Shortland together.

We could possibly also see the ensemble for The Eternals unite under the Hall H roof, as the star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden, continues to grow. Chloe Zhao‘s adaptation of Jack Kirby’s surreal 1976 comic is highly anticipated for sure, even if most of the speculation around it is whether she can pull it off. But a tease for The Eternals and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Asian-led Shang-Chi would be a fantastic way for Marvel to make the gesture toward a diverse future that it’s been long promising.

With D23 taking place later this summer, we may not get as much information on the upcoming Marvel titles for the Disney+ streaming service, though we could potentially get more information on the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, the Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner, Falcon and Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. While we’ve learned some details about these shows, they still remain very much a mystery.

Comic-Con 2019 takes place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 18-July 21, 2019.