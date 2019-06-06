San Diego Comic-Con may be losing its status as the premiere convention for all things geeky, but Disney’s biannual D23 Expo only grows in influence and anticipation every year. This year’s D23 is especially exciting with the upcoming November launch of Disney+, the Disney streaming platform that will feature original and already-released titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Not to mention the upcoming slate of Marvel Studios, which enters a new era following the release of this year’s behemoth hit Avengers: Endgame.

When can you find out all the juicy new details about all these properties? The company has revealed what days we can expect all things Disney to drop with the release of the official D23 Expo 2019 schedule. See the jam-packed schedule below.

This year’s D23 Expo charges into the future by paying homage to the past, beginning with the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony on Friday, August 23, 2019. That ceremony will honor creatives like Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Ming Na-Wen, Bette Midler, and Hans Zimmer. And in that same day, fans will get a better peek at Disney+, with new looks at the streaming platform’s original content like Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.

Saturday, August 24, will be filled with back-to-back new looks at all its blockbusters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, so expect a potential look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Perhaps we’ll even get a hint at the next Marvel Studios movie following this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, as Marvel’s slate remains unusually opaque. The Expo ends, of course, with new looks at Disney Parks plans on Sunday, August 25.

Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are already sold out, but single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of the D23 Expo are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children ages 3 to 9. For Gold Members of D23, the Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $77 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3–9.For more information on tickets, visit D23Expo.com. Here’s the official breakdown:

D23 Expo 2019 Schedule

Friday, August 23

The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23. The ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s recipients are: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer.

On Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+ will give guests a first look at some of its original content including Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more during this star-studded presentation.

Saturday, August 24

The Walt Disney Studios will present a behind-the-scenes look at its blockbuster collection of upcoming films on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Fans will see what’s on the drawing board for the acclaimed filmmakers at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios and get a peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Star Wars. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more!

Sunday, August 25

On Sunday, August 25, at 10:30 a.m., step into the magical world of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products with Chairman Bob Chapek to find out what’s new and what’s next for resorts around the globe, including more about the transformational plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.