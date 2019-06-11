Sony has released two new movie posters within hours of each other and they could not be more different. The first, a poster for Quentin Tarantino‘s highly anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, finally gives the film its first great one-sheet, while the second, for Spider-Man: Far From Home…does not.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Poster

Could it be? Once Upon a Time in Hollywood finally has a good poster after the lazy first one-sheets showed the beautiful stars doing a lot of leaning? But indeed, it’s true, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster finally matches the Tinseltown glamor of the Quentin Tarantino film itself. Designed in the style of a classic Hollywood movie poster, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood one-sheet is packed full of information while not feeling too crowded, thanks to the prominent placement of stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie at the top.

It’s a drastic difference from that of the Spider-Man: Far From Home poster, which takes a similar “collage” approach to lesser results.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Poster

Are your eyes burning yet? This new IMAX poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home is a mess of Photoshopped characters and cute but sloppy drawings of landmarks. It’s supposed to imitate the inside of a high school kid’s binder, full of doodles — and passport stamps, apparently — but it just ends up looking a visual mess.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood opens on July 26, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2, 2019.