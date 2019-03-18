Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio look lean, mean, and a little Photoshopped in the very first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster, which gives us a new look at Quentin Tarantino‘s highly anticipated film. The duo take center stage in the poster, which will be Tarantino’s ode to the year 1969, a year of great political and cultural upheaval in the U.S. – and the year of the Manson Murders.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Poster

“Hollywood. 1969,” DiCaprio writes in the tweet debuting the very first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster. The poster is reminiscent of the first behind-the-scenes look we got of DiCaprio and Pitt in character as film’s leads, Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively: the former a washed-up actor who fumbled his transition from TV to film, the latter Dalton’s best friend and stunt double. Once again, they’re leaning and staring off into this distance, but this time they’re leaning in front of the iconic Hollywood sign! However, this poster has the added uncanny effect of looking overly Photoshopped, like DiCaprio and Pitt weren’t even in the same room to shoot it — which is a shame because that first image looked so cool.

Our first look at DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters drew comparisons to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but as Lindsey Romain wrote for /Film:

[T[heir described relationship more closely recalls that of actor Burt Reynolds and his stunt double Hal Needham. That pair collaborated on films like Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper, and Cannonball Run, and were close friends; Needham even lived in Reynolds’ guest house for 12 years. Like Dalton, star of the fictional Western TV show Bounty Law, Reynolds starred in his own hit Western series in the 1960s: Gunsmoke.

The poster comes as Sony prepares to release the first trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which should hit sometime this week.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood opens on July 26, 2019.