If you saw Doctor Sleep you know that if there’s one thing you can say about Mike Flanagan it’s that that he’s really good at killing children. On film, of course! Call off the lawyers, Mike, I clarified it there at the last second.

But seriously, he butchers poor little Jacob Tremblay (aka America’s younger brother) brutally in that movie, so it’s no surprise at all to me that if Netflix is doing an adaptation of the comic book Something Is Killing the Children and Mike Flanagan is involved with it.

The comic book started out life as a limited run book in 2019, but due to overwhelming demand from fans the publisher, BOOM! Studios, kept it ongoing. Written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Werther Dell’Edera, Something Is Killing The Children is about… well, something that’s killing children. Here’s the official synopsis:

When the children of Archer’s Peak—a sleepy town in the heart of America—begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible details of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to be the only one who sees what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. That is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.

Slaughter has proven to a fan favorite, inspiring cosplay and tons of fan art since her debut in the books, so this is bound to please fans of the comic series.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Flanagan is developing this project with Trevor Macy. The pair will produce and co-write the pilot with Macy taking the showrunner position. They’ve previously worked on both Doctor Sleep and the film Gerald’s Game as well as the horror shows The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. They’ve also wrapped on two more series, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club (which aren’t tied to each other) as well. All but Doctor Sleep was in the Netflix ecosystem.

So, that Flanagan is keeping busy and this sounds like a good fit for him and his production shingle, Intrepid. I’m sure he’ll find a way to hurt poor Jacob Tremblay again. Just give him an excuse!