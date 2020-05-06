Mike Flanagan is developing a new horror series for Netflix. The creator of the acclaimed Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House and its upcoming follow-up series The Haunting of Bly Manor is adapting the Christopher Pike novel The Midnight Club for the streaming giant alongside his Haunting collaborator Leah Fong.

Variety broke the news that Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) has added a new Netflix horror project to his workload. With his Haunting of Bly Manor team, Flanagan is adapting the 1994 Christopher Pike horror novel The Midnight Club for Netflix. The news was confirmed by Flanagan on Twitter, who gushed about how he is a longtime fan of the “world of Christopher Pike.”

“I began brainstorming an adaptation of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB as a teenager, so this is a dream come true,” Flanagan said. “It’s an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike.”

Originally published in 1994, The Midnight Club follows a group of patients at Rotterdam Home, a hospice for terminally ill teenagers, who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The teenagers eventually make a pact that whichever one of them dies first will contact the others from beyond the grave. Variety reports that the series will draw on not only The Midnight Club, but other Pike works, which Flanagan confirmed.

“We will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there’s a chance it’ll be part of the show,” Flanagan added on Twitter, though he didn’t name which specific Pike book — which include young-adult horror like The Thirst and Chain Letter series, Remember Me, and Alosha, as well as adult novels like Sati and Blind Mirror — would make it into this series.

Flanagan will create The Midnight Club for TV along with Leah Fong, who is currently a writer on Flanagan’s upcoming The Haunting of Bly Manor. Flanagan will executive produce the series via Intrepid Pictures along with Intrepid’s Trevor Macy, while Fong will also executive produce with Julia Bicknell. Writers for the series include Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge.

Midnight Club will be a separate series from Flanagan’s Haunting anthology series, which comprises of the excellent The Haunting of Hill House and the upcoming Haunting of Bly Manor, the latter of which is inspired by The Turning of the Screw. The filmmaker is no stranger to Netflix, as his films Hush and Gerald’s Game also debuted there. Flanagan has another Netflix series in production, Midnight Mass, which has been forced to suspend production due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After Midnight Mass resumes filming, Flanagan will likely begin work on Midnight Club soon after.