Netflix has been a key part in the return of the classic romantic comedy thanks to movies like Set It Up and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And with the trailer for Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Miss Bala), they’re at it again, but this time it’s a story about breaking up and figuring out life after it all comes tumbling down. Watch the Someone Great trailer below.

Someone Great Trailer

With Gina Rodriguez in the lead for this romantic comedy (or maybe anti-romantic comedy), I wanted to like this trailer so much. Plus, we have DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow playing her two best friends who will do anything they can do console her after Lakeith Stanfield breaks up with her. But honestly, this trailer is poorly cut and makes the script feel like it needed to be polished by another comedy writer.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (the creator of MTV’s series Sweet/Vicious) is the writer and director behind Someone Great, and while I love the spirit of the movie on display here, this feels like a rough cut of a movie based on a first or second draft of a script. Even the parts that are supposed to be the laugh out loud, showstopping jokes that make a comedy shine in a movie trailer feel like they need a polish. That’s a real shame, because Gina Rodriguez can knock a movie like this out of the park.

At the very least, the chemistry between the three best friends at the center of the movie feels like it might be enough to make the movie palatable. As of now, it doesn’t feel like it’ll really measure up to Netflix’s other great romantic comedies, but I’d love to be proven wrong once the full movie is released next month.

Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City.

Someone Great hits Netflix on April 19, 2019.