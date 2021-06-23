The second season of Hulu’s animated comedy Solar Opposites debuted back in March, getting weirder and raunchier while delivering the same wild sci-fi antics that made the first season so great. The series had already been renewed for a third season long before the second season arrived, and now Hulu has confirmed more is on the way by ordering up Solar Opposites season 4 this week.

Deadline has news on Hulu ordering Solar Opposites season 4, and this is long before the third season will even debut (which will presumably be in spring of 2022, if they follow the release pattern established by the first two seasons). The early order makes sense considering how long it takes to make an animated show, and it comes as no surprise since the first season was the most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere of the year.

The first two seasons of Solar Opposites had eight episodes each, but the third season order was expanded to 12 episodes. Hulu is keeping with the larger episode count for the fourth season as well, giving the animated series from Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) another 12 episodes. Plus, the second season teased the possibility of a Solar Opposites holiday special later this year, but we’re not sure if that was just a gag.

What’s the Deal with Solar Opposites?

Solar Opposites focuses on four aliens (voiced by Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack) who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America, where they try to live life like a normal, nuclear family. Maybe “try” isn’t the best word, since they’re pretty terrible at integrating into human society without their alien gadgets, which constantly end up wreaking havoc on their neighborhood and sometimes the rest of the world.

Along with the wild extra-terrestrial antics, there’s another layer to Solar Opposites that delivers a completely different kind of story. One of the young aliens keeps a society of shrunken humans in what is basically a multi-level assembly of hamster enclosures built into their bedroom wall. It is here that a post-apocalytpic thriller unfolds, providing a darkly hilarious storyline that is as compelling as it is funny.

So far, each season has slowly unfurled the story of “The Wall,” and a single episode each season has been dedicated entirely to the narrative within. We’re very eager to see how that thread continues, and Mike McMahan said they have the story of The Wall planned out even further than the narrative for the aliens. So there will hopefully be even more to come after season four.

The first two seasons of Solar Opposites are available to stream on Hulu right now.