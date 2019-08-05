It’s been awhile since we last discussed the prospect of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. But since there’s a contingent of fans out there who just can’t stop demanding that Warner Bros. Pictures release the director’s original vision for the DC Comics superhero ensemble movie, it’s still a (somewhat) relevant topic of discussion.

Director Kevin Smith is the latest to offer up details on the existence of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. While he didn’t work on the DC Comics film at all, he does have a number of ties to the comic book world in its various forms of media. And in his discussions with people at different levels of production on the movie itself, he has confirmed that there is a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League that exists, but it’s not in any form that fans would probably want to see released.

Speaking on the CinemaBlend podcast, Kevin Smith brought the bittersweet update on the Snyder Cut:

“I’ve spoken now to enough people at various levels in that production. There is a Snyder cut. For sure. That’s not a mythical beast. It exists. Now, it’s not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination. There were things that went away from the story that they shot that didn’t wind up going into (visual) effects or anything like that.”

If that wasn’t enough, Smith elaborated a bit on this cut of the movie, “The one I’ve heard everyone speak of was never a finished film. It was a movie that people in production could watch and fill in the blanks. It was certainly not meant for mass consumption.” So there you have it.

Smith’s comments line up with what we last heard from storyboard artist Jay Oliva, who said that Zack Snyder was able to shoot about 99% of what he envisioned for the movie. But due to the lack of completed visual effects, some of which would most likely comprise entire shots, the movie is nowhere near complete to the point of being able to be released for an audience to watch and enjoy. Surely there are still fans who would love to see that working cut of the movie, but that’s definitely not going to happen.

That’s probably disappointing news for fans who donated money to a promotional campaign that ran on bus stops during San Diego Comic-Con, expressing the fan demand for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. But at the very least, that passionate group of fans also raised nearly $15,000 to go towards suicide prevention, in honor of the tragedy involving Zack Snyder’s late daughter.

Unfortunately fans will probably have to accept the fact that this is a version of Justice League they’ll never see. It will be something discussed for years to come, and hopefully it will get extensively detailed in some kind of tell-all book in the future. For now, we just have to settle for the Justice League that’s available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack, and DVD right now.