What comic duo is reuniting for a new Batman comic? Want to see Supergirl‘s new outfit and haircut for the fifth season? How many pieces does it take to build a life-size LEGO Iron Man statue? Want to see Michael B. Jordan‘s impressive weapons training for Black Panther? When is Dark Phoenix coming to home video? Want to see a Batman: Hush animated movie clip? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the Batman: Hush graphic novel, reminding you it exists before the animated movie arrives.

Legendary comic book duo Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch is reteaming for 12-issue series The Batman’s Grave.

Melissa Benoist showed off Supergirl‘s new suit, which ditches the skirt to avoid the cold weather of Vancouver.

Marvel Comics teased an upcoming announcement of something called “Dawn of X” at their Comic-Con panel.

Here’s a clip from the Batman: Hush animated movie, hitting digital on July 20 and Blu-ray/DVD on August 6.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will make her directorial debut in the upcoming fifth season of The CW series.

A billboard (and bus stop wrap) demands the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League over in San Diego.

Parents found their two kids seeing Avengers: Endgame ended up locked in an AMC Theatres after it closed.

