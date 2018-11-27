One of the best romantic comedies ever made is the second teaming of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in Nora Ephron‘s Sleepless in Seattle. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the film, and to celebrate, Sony Pictures and Fathom Events are bringing it back to theaters for two nights only in December. Find out more about the return of Sleepless in Seattle in theaters below.

Sleepless in Seattle in Theaters

Sleepless in Seattle will be playing in theaters on December 2 at 1pm and 4pm local time and December 5 at 4pm and 7pm local time. Along with the film, you’ll get a special introduction from producer Gary Foster and Meg Ryan.

If you’ve never seen Sleepless in Seattle, here’s the official synopsis: