/Film Daily Podcast Christmas Episode Special 2018

On the December 24, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to celebrate the Holiday season with a special Christmas Clipisode. We play back through our favorite Christmas movies of all time, and revisit the War against Die Hard Christmas.

Opening Banter: It’s Christmas Eve and instead of no episode we decided to put together a clip show. We hope you enjoy.

December 26, 2017: The /Film crew talks about their favorite Christmas movies of all time:

Peter’s picks: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Treevenge, Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, A Christmas Story

Chris’ Picks: Eyes Wide Shut, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Batman Returns, Muppet Xmas Carol

HT’s Picks: Elf, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Harry Potter, Love Actually, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Ben’s picks: Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Christmas Vacation, A Charlie Brown Christmas, How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Jacob’s Picks: Rare Exports, It’s a Wonderful Life, Muppet Christmas Carol, Jingle All the Way, Krampus

New Segment: What is the Christmas movie you hate?

Peter: Santa Claus: The Movie

Brad: Zemeckis’ A Christmas Carol

Chris: SCROOGE, the musical version of a Christmas carol with Albert Finney

HT: Polar Express

Ben: Four Christmases

Jacob: Home Alone

December 6, 2018: Chris reads the news story New Poll Shows Most People Don’t Consider ‘Die Hard’ to be a Christmas Movie, So Can We Bury This Argument Already? and Jacob rants about what is and is not a Christmas movie.

December 13, 2018: A reader writes in responding to Jacob’s Christmas movie rant and Jacob responds:

Steve B writes in in response to our Christmas movie argument: “Most films are not just one genre. ’21 Jump Street’ is a comedy, but also an action movie. Shaun Of The Dead is a comedy but also a horror movie. In that vein, I say Die Hard is an Action film, a Heist film, and also a Christmas movie. The whole reason John McClane is in Los Angeles in the first place is to see his family for Christmas. Argyle is playing ‘Christmas’ music in the limo. They debate cutting power to a portion of the city because it is Christmas. The thieves did not pick that day at random. Christmas is a plot point to the film. It COULD have been written for John to have come to L.A. to see his family for Holly’s birthday, or for his kid’s school recital, but then it loses something for the plot. Could ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ work as a Christmas movie instead of Thanksgiving? Yes, but it would lose something that Thanksgiving gives to that movie. If the genre (including a holiday) has a plot point to the film, and taking it away lessens the film, then I THINK it’s reasonable to count it as part of the film’s description. For these reasons, I think that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. If others feel it isn’t, I’m cool with that, as long as they are OK with me thinking that it is.”

New Segment: Jacob decides what is and isn’t a Christmas movie:

/Film Daily listener Cade wrote in asking if Batman Returns is a Christmas movie

The Sound of Music

Lethal Weapon

Casablanca

The Night Before

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Eyes Wide Shut

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Serendipity

You’ve Got Mail

Trading Places

Catch Me If You Can

Go

Rocky IV

Life of Brian

Love Actually

