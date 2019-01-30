20 years ago, Daniel Myrick co-directed The Blair Witch Project. It was one of the biggest indie film successes of all time and has become a permanent piece of the pop culture landscape. Now, he’s back with another fake documentary, but instead of witches in the woods, he’s turning his camera on alien abductions.

The Skyman trailer is here and…well, let’s just say that it doesn’t look quite as good as The Blair Witch Project.

Skyman Trailer

After the massive success of The Blair Witch Project in 1999 (and that movie holds up like gangbusters, if you’re wondering), co-directors Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick went their separate ways. Sanchez quickly became a regular staple on the indie horror circuit, directing Altered, Seventh Moon, and the hugely underrated demonic possession movie Lovely Molly. In recent years, he made the bigfoot horror movie Exists, contributed a segment to VHS 2, and has become a prolific TV director, taking on episodes of Supernatural, Lucifer, and more. Meanwhile, Myrick seemed to vanish. He made the dismal 2008 horror film The Objective and directed a Lifetime movie in 2017. Honestly, selling a movie as being from one of the directors of The Blair Witch Project is a little misleading, because Sanchez is the one who has emerged as the more noteworthy of the two and that’s who most people think about these days.

Can Skyman turn things around and remind us that Myrick was a key part of one of the most infamous horror movies of the past 30 years? If this trailer is any indication, probably not. It’s a shaggily edited piece that drags even at three minutes, featuring lackluster acting that feels all the more artificial because the faux-doc format lends realism to the whole thing. And while the official synopsis sounds like it could be a creepy movie…

Skyman documents the story of Carl Merryweather who believes he experienced an alien encounter at 10-years-old and is now trying to reconnect with the UFO at the same location.

…nothing here sends a chill down my spine or gets my blood pumping. Then again, this could be a great bait-and-switch. Maybe the Skyman trailer is burying the lede and is really going overboard to sell itself as a “real” documentary so the final film can really shock us. I certainly hope so. After all, the official poster has a distinct horror vibe to it, complete with art that suggests there may be more to this alien encounter than meets the eye.

Skyman Poster

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about Skyman.