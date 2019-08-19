HBO’s hit comedy series Silicon Valley is coming to an end this year with the sixth season. Not only is this the final season, but it’s also a bit of a shorter season with only seven episodes wrapping up the exploits of the tech company Pied Piper and the computer geniuses who founded it. Now the first Silicon Valley season 6 trailer has arrived, and it prominently features Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) testifying in front of the US Congress about the security of user data. And not unlike the real world instance of Mark Zuckerberg doing the same thing, it’s very cringeworthy.

Silicon Valley Season 6 Trailer

Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, and Martin Starr are all back for the final season, and some of the footage on display here seems to indicate there’s something to celebrate after Richard’s testimony. But T.J. Miller is still gone after being absent for the entirety of season five. Will they bring him back to close out the series, or was his departure from the show good enough? We’ll have to wait and see, but we’re hoping there will be some other returning characters for this final season.

When HBO announced the end of Silicon Valley earlier this year, series creators Alec Berg and Mike Judge had this to say:

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

The good news is you can still get a good brand of Alec Berg’s comedy on HBO since he’s an executive producer on Bill Hader’s Emmy-nominated series Barry.

Silicon Valley returns for the sixth and final season on HBO starting on October 27, 2019.