Silicon Valley will soon be closing its doors as co-showrunner and executive producers Alec Berg and Mike Judge move on to greener pastures. The critically acclaimed HBO comedy series will end with its sixth and final season, which is slated to debut later this year. The Silicon Valley ending will play out in an abbreviated seven episode run, making it the shortest season of the show.

Variety broke the news that the upcoming sixth season of Silicon Valley will be its last. The final season is currently in pre-production and will bring the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy series to an end later this year. Production on the sixth season had already been delayed due to Berg’s commitments to fellow HBO comedy Barry, which it seems he will be able to devote more time to as Silicon Valley comes to an end.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” said Berg and fellow co-showrunner/executive producer Mike Judge in a statement:

“We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

“It’s been quite a ride since the pilot, when Richard Hendricks’ algorithm first caught the eye of Peter Gregory and Gavin Belson,” added Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “In the meantime, our culture’s entire relationship with technology has been transformed, and Alec and Mike’s meticulous storytelling has managed to stay ahead of it every step of the way. This type of comedic chemistry, both behind and in front of the camera, is rarely found. Silicon Valley is just the beginning of many more collaborations with these hilarious writers and performers, as well as our standout crew.”

Silicon Valley was a breakout series for stars Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, and Martin Starr, and also provided more visibility for actors like Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, Matt Ross, and Josh Brener. The series followed the founders of a tech startup in Silicon Valley called Pied Piper and has been nominated for multiple Emmys since it debuted in 2014, including best comedy series. It won two of the awards in 2015.

With that, Silicon Valley joins the lineup of HBO mainstay series to wrap up in 2019, on the heels of Veep and Game of Thrones. Silicon Valley season 6 will air on HBO in late 2019.