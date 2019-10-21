With its final season, Silicon Valley gets real. Or at least, it goes up against some very real tech giants, with Amazon, Facebook, and Google getting called out by name in the show’s sixth and final season, which sees Pied Piper CEO Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) going to Congress to take a stance on internet privacy. Watch the Silicon Valley season 6 trailer below.

Silicon Valley Season 6 Trailer

Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, and Martin Starr all return for the sixth and final season of Silicon Valley, which is going big with its swan song. Literally — it’s going up against Big Tech in the upcoming episodes, with Richard Hendricks and his ragtag group of Pied Piper employees waging war against the dastardly tech giants and corporate villains in a storyline that may hit too close to home. Though it’s still a satire, all the debate about user data security cuts very close to the current-day issues plaguing the tech industry.

Here is the synopsis for season 6 of Silicon Valley:

From Mike Judge (Office Space, Beavis & Butthead) comes this tech-savvy satire about programmer Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), whose game-changing compression algorithm becomes the subject of a valley-wide bidding war.

HBO announced the end of Silicon Valley earlier this year, with series creators Alec Berg and Mike Judge saying in a statement that the time has come for the tech comedy to come to an end. “Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” the creators said in a statement. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

Silicon Valley returns for the sixth and final season on HBO starting on October 27, 2019.