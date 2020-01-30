We’ve already seen a bunch of forthcoming merchandise from The Mandalorian that will finally bring home the adorable creature everyone calls Baby Yoda. But the most perfect version of The Child was still yet to come, and we finally have a look at it today.

Sideshow Collectibles has announced their partnership with Legacy Effects to bring the most adorable bounty the Star Wars galaxy has ever seen to your shelves in the form of an incredibly detailed life-size figure that looks like the real thing. Standing 16.5 inches tall, this will easily be the cutest collectible you own, and you don’t even need a tracking fob to find it.

Sideshow Collectibles Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure

Here’s how Sideshow Collectibles describes the life-size Baby Yoda figure:

“The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand. Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier.”

This thing looks absolutely stunning. From the little fuzz on his head to the life-like eyes, this is a collectible that has been meticulously crafted by the best in the business.

Now for the bad news: Sideshow Collectibles has the life-size Baby Yoda figure priced at $350. Yes, there’s a payment plan, but since the figure is slated to release sometime between August and October this year, you still have to pay $52.50 a month, plus a non-refundable $35 deposit in order to pre-order it. As far as high quality, life-size collectibles go, that’s not a bad price, but it’s surely more than most people are willing to pay for a collectible. So maybe they’ll just have to settle for the Build-a-Bear version.