Baby Yoda is Coming Soon to Build-a-Bear Workshops

We’ve already gotten a taste of the first wave of merchandise that will bring The Mandalorian‘s beloved Baby Yoda to our shelves. But yet another opportunity for fans to him home has arrived, and this one will have you feeling like a kid again.

The Build-a-Bear Workshop announced that Baby Yoda will soon be one of the Star Wars characters available for purchase as a plush toy. And hopefully your children won’t be traumatized by shoving stuffing into the lifeless body of The Mandalorian’s adorable sidekick.

Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John made the announcement during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida (via CNN). He said:

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined. We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.”

John even had a plush version of Baby Yoda to show the audience, but an official photo wasn’t released from the event. So you’ll have to wait a little while to see what this plush toy looks like. But for a frame of reference, here’s the Baby Yoda plush toy that will be available from The Disney Shop:

More than likely the Baby Yoda Build-a-Bear version will vary slightly, just as their versions of porgs, ewoks, and Chewbacca don’t look like the plush toys available from other retail outlets. They’re typically also more firm plush toys as opposed to being extremely squishy, much like classic teddy bears. But if the workshop allows customers to create their own Baby Yoda, then maybe you can make it as soft as you want.

The demand for Baby Yoda merchandise has been high ever since the character made a surprise appearance at the end of the first episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Since then, he’s been the driving force of the show’s plot, and he will undoubtedly be a big part of the second season coming this fall. That’s good since Baby Yoda won’t be available at Build-a-Bear Workshops for a few months, probably around the time the rest of the Baby Yoda merchandise starts becoming available.

There’s no word on how much Baby Yoda will cost at The Build-a-Bear Workshop, but it will certainly cost a lot less than it did to create the character for The Mandalorian.