Every bounty hunter in the galaxy seems to be in pursuit of Baby Yoda on the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+. Next spring, everyone in the real world will be after the same thing when the adorable little Force-sensitive creature will be made available as a few different toys from Hasbro.

Following a peek at a plush toy and a Funko POP, a new wave of Baby Yoda toys coming in May 2020 have been revealed by the toy company who has been behind Star Wars merchandise for decades now. They include a talking plush, a tiny Black Series figure, a kid-friendly action figure, and an assembly of cartoonish minifigures. Check them all out below.

Baby Yoda Toys

Baby Yoda Talking Plush

First up, there’s a 7.5-inch talking plush version. Well, it’s not technically talking, but just making little infant sounds if you squeeze its body. The little guy comes with a bone broth bowl to sip and Sorgan frog to feast upon. Make sure you protect this little guy with your life.

The plush will set you back $24.99 and is available for pre-order right here.

Baby Yoda Action Figure

The tiniest bounty is also getting a less cuddly 6.5-inch action figure. This one doesn’t appear to come with any accessories, but his little arm reaches out like he’s trying to use the Force. I’m not sure why anyone would want this instead of the plush, but people like to have different versions of their favorite characters, so whatever.

The figure will cost $19.99 and is available for pre-order right here.

Baby Yoda Bounty Collection

Since Baby Yoda is a bounty, it only makes sense to have a series of little figures for fans to collect. That’s where the Bounty collection comes into play. This is a series of 2.25-inch collectible figures, each featuring a different pose from The Mandalorian. Get your Baby Yoda sipping soup, eating a frog, napping in a blanket, playing with that little metal ball from Mando’s ship controls. Honestly, even though they’re made to be more cartoonish, they’re somehow less cute than the real Baby Yoda.

These will be available in stores for $7.99 each or as two-packs for pre-order at $15.99 each right here.

Baby Yoda Black Series Figure

Obviously, adult collectors want to add Baby Yoda to their shelves as well, and the Black Series has them covered. This little figure only measures 1.12 inches high, scaled perfectly with the other Black Series figures in The Mandalorian action figure line. Can you imagine how small he would be if scaled to any of the 3.75-inch figures? This one comes with a bone broth bowl, toy knob and Sorgan frog.

The Black Series figure will cost $9.99 and can be pre-ordered right here.

All of these figures will also be available at your standard retailers and if you’re hoping to stay loyal to a certain one, they may even be available for pre-order at them right now. Keep your eyes peeled online, and get ready to bring Baby Yoda home next May.