Halloween will always be known as the night he came home, and soon you’ll be able to bring home the Sideshow Collectible version of the slasher known as Michael Myers. But hardcore horror fans will tell you that he was credited as The Shape in the original Halloween from 1978, which is where this 1/6 scale figure of the iconic killer comes from.

Check out the Sideshow Collectible Michael Myers figure and all the accessories he comes with below.

Sideshow Collectibles Michael Myers Figure

Inspired by his iconic appearance in the original Halloween (1979) movie, the Michael Myers Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure wears a costume of tailored blue fabric coveralls and a black fabric undershirt as well as sculpted boots. The figure includes two distinct portraits, one featuring a detailed depiction of his infamous mask, complete with sculpted hair and weathering details, and one portrait with non-removable glasses and a fabric sheet ghost costume. The Michael Myers Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure includes a variety of accessories to recreate multiple cinematic moments in your collection. The figure comes with eight different hands, including a pair of fists, a pair of grip hands, a pair of open hands, and a pair of posed gesture hands for interacting with his killer tools of the trade. Michael Myers also includes both a clean knife and bloody knife for holding, as well as a corded telephone accessory, perfect for terrorizing teenagers on Halloween night. The figure also features a Judith Myers headstone accessory and a carved Jack-O-Lantern with a light-up feature, both of which can be placed in proximity to the figure to create a more detailed Halloween scene.

I love that the Sideshow Collectibles Michael Myers figure also comes with the fabric sheet and glasses that he wears after killing Linda’s boyfriend Bob, giving her the ultimate Halloween trick. There’s even the telephone cord that he uses to strangle Linda.

There’s only one little detail that I’d like to nitpick, and it’s that the pumpkin is missing that little slice that connects the mouth and the nose of the jack-o’-lantern. It’s a tiny detail, but it’s something the most hardcore fans will notice.

The Sideshow Collectibles Michael Myers figure is up for pre-order now, and will cost you $235. There are payment plans available, and the figure is expected to ship sometime between April and June of 2021.