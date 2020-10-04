New remakes are pouring out of Hollywood all the time, and one of the latest is reaching back into 1999 with a remake of teenage romantic comedy She’s All That. But this time, we’re getting an update of the story with a gender-flipped approach called He’s All That, one that will attempt to make a movie star out of TikTok sensation Addison Rae. She’ll be tasked with transforming a nerdy high school student into prom king, and that nerd will be played by Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan.

Collider has the news on the He’s All That cast coming together, giving us a couple up and coming leads to revamp the teen favorite romantic comedy. The original movie focused on a bet from Paul Walker that Freddie Prinze Jr. couldn’t turn Rachel Leigh Cook into prom queen. This story will follow Addison Rae’s character as a social media influencer who has to turn Tanner Buchanan into prom king. As for how this challenge comes about, that remains to be seen. Maybe it’s all in an attempt to boost her followers or prove to them that she can change someone’s life.

Buchanan in a star on the rise thanks to the recent surge in popularity surrounding Cobra Kai, now that it’s available on Netflix with a third season arriving later this year and a fourth season just ordered by the streaming service. Before that, he played Kiefer Sutherland’s son on the CBS series Designated Survivor, not to mention appearing in other shows like The Fosters, Girl Meets World, Fuller House and The Goldbergs. Just like Rachel Leigh Cook, he’s quite a good-looking star, and turning him into a nerdy character will merely be an exercise in superficial costume design. Probably some glasses and geeky graphic t-shirts are in order.

He’s All That will be directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls) with a script from R. Lee Fleming, writer of the original She’s All That, which was based on My Fair Lady in starring Audrey Hepburn in 1964, which was also based on the 1913 stage play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. So let’s not act like Hollywood has only recently been obsessed with remakes. As for producing duties, those will fall upon Andrew Panay and Jennifer Gibgot and the folks at Miramax, who released the original movie.