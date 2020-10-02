After a brief first-look tease back in August, Netflix has released another teaser for the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, the hit television continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise. Along with this teaser, the streaming service has pulled back the curtain and revealed the show’s season 3 release date: the next chapter in the saga will arrive on the streaming service on January 8, 2021.

Plus, there’s even more news to go along with that: Cobra Kai season 4 has officially gotten the go-ahead. Check out the new teaser video below.



Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date Announcement

The first two seasons of the fan-favorite show have made their way over to Netflix from its original home at YouTube Premium, and the new seasons will be made under the Netflix Originals banner. Season 2 ended with a huge fight at the high school, depicted largely in a spectacular one shot and ending with a cliffhanger about the fate of one of the main characters. Some of that is recapped in this teaser, but to my eye, it seems that a lot of this footage is new…so hopefully it’ll be enough to last you until a full-length trailer is released.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Series leads and returning film franchise stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

As far as the season 3 plot goes, we know that Daniel LaRusso returns to Okinawa, which was where his former mentor Mr. Miyagi spent a significant portion of his life and where Daniel himself visited in The Karate Kid Part II. Season 3 is set to be the “biggest” yet, according to the creators, and you can read more about it here.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series:

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Cobra Kai season 3 premieres on January 8, 2021.