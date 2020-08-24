Like Karate Kid franchise protagonist Daniel LaRusso, the sequel series Cobra Kai has proven to be something of an underdog success story. Abandoned by YouTube in the wake of the video giant’s pivot away from scripted original content, the series was picked up by Netflix earlier this summer, and a third season is officially on the way.

Now Netflix has released a teaser trailer that recaps the first two seasons and gives fans their first look at some Cobra Kai season 3 footage, as well as providing a window for when the third season will finally debut. Check it out below.



Cobra Kai Season 3 Footage

Who is that man Daniel is facing off against? Could it be Miyagi’s son? Is that the “secret” Miyagi could have been hiding from Daniel for all those years? We know Daniel returns to Okinawa in season 3, which was where Miyagi spent a significant portion of his life and where Daniel himself visited in The Karate Kid Part II. The idea of a secret son certainly resonate with Daniel’s comment about how Miyagi treated him as a son, and could provide an interesting dynamic with an actual son, should that theory pan out. But fans will have to wait until 2021 to find out, because that’s the vague release date for the third season Netflix promises at the end of this teaser.

“We didn’t anticipate there would be as long of a wait for that next season and for people to see where we’re going from here,” said co-creator Josh Heald in a recent interview. “We’re excited for people to communally experience and re-experience Seasons 1 and 2. So when season three comes, there is this collective payoff for everybody. What happened, where do we go from here, how do you pick up the pieces?”

And for those of you wondering how the coronavirus pandemic will be reflected in the events of the show itself, it sounds like that won’t happen…yet. “In terms of coronavirus, our storyline is currently taking place a year or two earlier,” said co-creator Hayden Schlossberg. “We have some time before our characters would have to deal with those issues. We’ll see when we get there. This is a show, as was the movies, that is a fun escapism. I don’t know how much we want to bring into the world.”

Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 hit Netflix on August 28, 2020, and season 3 premieres sometime in 2021.