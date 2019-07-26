Though most Marvel Studios movies have shot in Atlanta, Georgia for the majority of their shooting schedule, two of the titles announced for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will head down under for production.

The New South Wales state government has announced that Thor: Love & Thunder and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will both be shooting in Sydney, Australia, following in the footsteps of Thor: Ragnarok, which shot mostly in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Variety has the news about the two Marvel movies shooting in Australia at Fox Studios. But which will come first?

Since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first one scheduled for release on February 12, 2021, it will be the first to shoot in Australia starting later this year. Shortly thereafter, pre-production on Thor: Love & Thunder will being in March of 2020, and shooting will commence five months later in August in order to meet the announced November 5, 2021 release date.

Australia has proven to be an attractive filming location thanks to the subsidies that come from the the Australian federal government and the New South Wales state government. Shang-Chi’s production in Australia was announced back in April, but that was back when Marvel hadn’t released the title of the film that would be shooting there. So now we know Shang-Chi is getting $17.1 million (A$24 million) in subsidies from the government, and Thor: Love & Thunder is getting around $16.7 million (A$24.1 million) in subsidies.

Not only does this work out well for Marvel Studios, but it helps out Australia too. Marvel Studios will work with students at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) and tertiary institutions on the film to offer trainee programs, internships and to target skill shortages. Plus, Shang-Chi is expected to bring in over $150 million of international investment to Australia while creating 4,700 new jobs and using around 1,200 local businesses. Meanwhile, Thor: Love & Thunder will invest more than $178 million, create up to 2,500 new jobs and use around 1,650 businesses.

We’ll be waiting a little while before we see these movies get off the ground, but as soon as they do, we know new information about each of them will start hitting the web.