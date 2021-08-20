We’re just a couple weeks away from the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the next superhero offering from Marvel Studios. Not only is it the first Asian superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but director Destin Daniel Cretton and leading man Simu Liu are apparently delivering some of the best fight scenes that any Marvel movie has ever had across the board. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait for a glimpse at the action with a new Shang-Chi clip that has just arrived.

Shang-Chi Bus Fight Clip

In this scene, some nefarious henchmen have tracked down Shang-Chi, believing that he has a pendant that they’re looking for. Despite the objections by his friend Katy (Awkwafina), these criminals try to lay a beatdown on our hero, but that’s a big mistake. Not only was Shang-Chi trained in martial arts by his father, the crime lord behind the Ten Rings terrorist organization, but he’s very handsome, and you’re not supposed to hassle those people when they’re slumming it on public transportation.

This is only a fraction of the fight sequence that takes place on public transportation in San Francisco. The action continues after this clip when the villain known as Razor Fist makes an appearance. In case you didn’t know, he has a glowing razor for a fist, and he won’t be dispatched as easily as the goons in this clip. If you want to see even more action from Shang-Chi, you can check out another clip right here.

Word on the street from the first critical reactions on social media is that Shang-Chi has some breathtaking action sequences that put some of the other Marvel movies to shame. Here’s hoping whoever helped director Destin Daniel Cretton pull off this feat will stick around and help upcoming Marvel movies follow suit.

Here’s the official synopsis for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3, 2021.