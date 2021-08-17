Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won’t hit theaters until September 3, but the movie rolled out the red carpet for its world premiere in Hollywood last night, and now the first wave of social media reactions is in. Here’s what people have been saying about Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero film.

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek drew flak for calling Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings an “interesting experiment.” He was referring to the movie’s release model, which will forego the hybrid theatrical/streaming strategy that we’ve seen other recent Marvel and Disney films like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise employ. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu fired back, positioning the film as “a celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.”

The red carpet ceremony for Shang-Chi was certainly a celebration, with Liu, co-stars like Awkwafina and Benedict Wong, and director Destin Daniel Cretton all in attendance. Even Sir Ben Kingsley, the fake Mandarin from Iron Man 3, was there, which led some fans to speculate that his character might make an appearance in the movie alongside the real(?) Mandarin, played by Tony Leung.

Early reactions for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings seem to be uniformly positive. Our own Peter Sciretta was in attendance, and he said Shang-Chi “has some of the best fight scenes of any MCU movie.” He also said Liu and Awkwafina make for “a fantastic pairing.”

In many ways it feels like the least MCU movie of the MCU, and I think a lot of people will really love that. It’s a great standalone adventure/origin story and now I’m excited to see how Shang-chi fits into the future of this cinematic universe. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) August 17, 2021

A number of other journalists in attendance praised the fight choreography, too, making it sound like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings really delivers on the action front:

#ShangChi was a blast! Actually, Marvel's first true "family movie" that has a lot of heart. Loads of fun, great fight choreography, & likeable characters galore! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

Those #ShangChi action set pieces are STUNNERS. Choreography, cinematography, costume design, VFX – all on point and come together to make those fights MCU standouts. pic.twitter.com/ZfbT66XXsb — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 17, 2021

#shangchi is the perfect balance of fun, heart and action! And when I say action, I mean jaw dropping action! @SimuLiu is the perfect addition to the #MCU! pic.twitter.com/D29Pll741Y — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) August 17, 2021

In addition to action, it would appear that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has some real heart to it, too. Some called it “unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex” and mentioned the “personal, family story at its core.”

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.? pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is such a personal, family story at its core. That’s when it’s at its best. The third act is full of surprises but sometimes is a little crazier than is needed. Ultimately delivers epic action and the intimate moments to land. Big MCU stuff. Can’t wait to watch again! pic.twitter.com/4zy7HiF5EO — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

Still others talked up the movie’s distinct vibe, teasing surprises that trailers have not shown and saying it’s “like no Marvel movie you’ve ever seen.”

I really dug #ShangChi! There is a lot not in the trailers (maybe avoid ads in the next couple of weeks I fear will show more?) and it has its own vibe and distinct elements that make it stand out and not feel like a standard origin story. And Simu Liu makes for an awesome hero. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 17, 2021

#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect pic.twitter.com/43SaSxfx3m — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 17, 2021

There are nits to be picked, but #ShangChi is a terrifically entertaining piece of blockbuster filmmaking. It's much better than the trailers (lots of goodies unspoiled) and is unafraid to be weird and fantastical. It is exactly the shot in the arm that Marvel and Disney needed. pic.twitter.com/b2VcSEKidU — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 17, 2021

All in all, it sounds like Shang-Chi brings a new flavor to the MCU and won’t disappoint fans with its action or family dynamic. The only real criticism so far seems to be a third act that’s sometimes “a little crazier than is needed.” Keep in mind that the hype of a big Hollywood premiere can sometimes fuel an excited first round of Twitter reactions. We’ll know more once the critical embargo is lifted and some actual reviews start pouring in.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.