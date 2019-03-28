Paramount TV is developing a Sex and the City sequel series based on an upcoming book from author Candace Bushnell, who wrote the book that inspired the mega-hit HBO show and two feature films. But it seems unlikely that the original show’s cast will reunite for this follow-up story. Learn more about the new TV series below.



Bushnell, who wrote Sex and the City, Lipstick Jungle, and The Carrie Diaries (all of which have been adapted into TV shows), has a new book coming out this summer called Is There Still Sex in the City? Deadline reports that Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights, and they say Bushnell will write the pilot script and serve as an executive producer on the project, which explores the ideas of love and dating for women after they pass the age of 50.

[The book] follows Bushnell’s piercing, sly, and sometimes heartbreaking look at sex, dating, and friendship in New York City after 50. Set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as The Village, the book looks at love and life from all angles—marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all.

There’s no official word yet about whether or not actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall are going to bring Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha back to the small screen, but it’s still very early: a script doesn’t even exist yet, so maybe they’re all waiting to see one before they commit – and that’s assuming their characters from the original show are even involved in this follow-up story in the first place. This show could easily track a whole new group of characters and avoid those actresses altogether. Meanwhile, it appears that a possible Sex and the City 3 movie is still in development hell and seems unlikely to happen at this point. It’s been almost ten years since the second movie hit theaters, but at least fans can take some small amount of solace in seeing SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw again in this terrible Super Bowl commercial from earlier this year.

The book version of Is There Still Sex in the City? is set to hit shelves on August 6, 2019, but again, it’s too early to know for sure when (or where) we can expect to see it on television.