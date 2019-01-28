Finally, the Sex in the City and Big Lebowski crossover no one was asking for is here. Jeff Bridges slips back into his iconic role – which admittedly isn’t that hard, since it’s pretty much who he really is – for a new Stella Artois commercial for the Super Bowl in which he encounters Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. The question is: why? Watch the Big Lebowski Super Bowl commercial below.

The Big Lebowski Super Bowl Commercial

Well, this sure is a thing that exists. Last week, we saw a teaser revealing Jeff Bridges would once again play Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski in some form. While the teaser didn’t come right out and say it, we all assumed it would be for a Super Bowl ad. And we were right. What we didn’t predict, however, is that the commercial would also feature Carrie Bradshaw from Sex in the City. I’m not quite sure why these two characters would come together, but I guess that’s why I’m not a big show ad man on Madison Ave.

Here’s the, uh, synopsis, I guess:

Watch what happens when Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude change up the usual. If every pour of Stella Artois can help provide access to clean water for someone in need, why choose anything else? Join Carrie and The Dude as they choose to change up the usual and do good. To learn more, visit https://www.stellaartois.com/DoGood

Well, that certainly is for a good cause, so I won’t besmirch that. But yeesh is this a bad commercial. Not to get all nerdy, but why would the Dude be doing a commercial like this? It’s totally out of character. I demand to speak to this commercial’s manager.

When Super Bowl commercials pop-up online early like this, it usually means there’s still more to come. So it’s likely there’s a longer, more detailed version of this that will play during the big game. Perhaps that version will be a little better. And hey, maybe more random characters can pop up. Like Urkel, or ALF, or Jack Nicholson’s character from Wolf. It would make about as much sense as this. Also, if you’ve been longing to see more of the Dude, this is probably the best you’re going to get, because an official Big Lebowski sequel is unlikely to ever happen.

The Super Bowl, in which the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams, airs February 3, 2019.