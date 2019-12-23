This year marks the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street. Following their history-making moment as the first television show to celebrated by the Kennedy Center Honors, all of your favorite fuzzy friends fro Sesame Street gathered at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a rap that has all the fun of the children’s television program and celebrates all of the show’s colorful characters who have helped kids learn so much over the past 50 years. Watch the Sesame Street 50th anniversary rap below!

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Rap

It’s nice when late night TV does something that the kids can enjoy too. In this case, the Sesame Street rap is a tribute to all of our favorite Children’s Televsion Workshop characters who have sung many a song to generations of kids. The song doesn’t really tell us how to get to Sesame Street any better than the lyrics to the show’s actual theme song, but it’s a lot of fun. Tariq from The Roots even goes on a roll call of nearly all the most prominent Muppet characters who have been a regular part of the show for the past 50 years. Gather up the kids to check this one if they’re getting a little too rowdy.

If you happened to miss the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating Sesame Street, here’s a taste right here:

You can see some other highlights featuring Sesame Street characters, including Big Bird running into Tom Hanks and accusing the Oscar winner of taking his seat, over at the CBS YouTube channel.