In this edition of Sequel Bits

Machete Kills Again in Space is still a possibility

is still a possibility Learn about a Ralph Breaks the Internet deleted scene

deleted scene Get ready for a Toy Story anthology graphic novel series

anthology graphic novel series Rambo V and Doctor Sleep finish production

and finish production Call Me By Your Name is getting a book sequel

is getting a book sequel All that and more

According to Bloody Disgusting, Danny Trejo told Popcorn Talk that Machete Kills Again in Space, the the third installment of the Grindhouse spin-off franchise, is still in the cards. Trejo says, “[Robert Rodriguez is] working on it. It’s gonna be unbelievably crazy.”

Don’t expect to see the project come together anytime soon (if at all), because Robert Rodriguez is always busy with something and there doesn’t seem to be any rush to get it done. The sequel would follow the second film’s villain, played by Mel Gibson, escaping to outer space after attempting to start a nuclear war on Earth and there is only one man who the President can trust to take him down: Machete.” Stay tuned to see if this ever comes together.

It looks like there was a scene in Ralph Breaks the Internet that didn’t make the final cut of the movie, but it still ended up being recreated in the form of a Funko POP vinyl figure. Rich Moore explained how and why this happened:

Yep, there was a moment during her song that she pulled a sword out of a barrel of toxic waste a la “The Sword in the Stone”. Unfortunately it was cut. https://t.co/y3JK74UcBH — Rich Moore (@_rich_moore) November 30, 2018

Maybe this will end up being a deleted scene when Ralph Breaks the Internet hits Blu-ray and DVD. But until then, we’ll just have to imagine what this sequence might have been like during her big Disney Princess inspired musical number.

Before Toy Story 4 hits theaters in June next year, Dark Horse Comics will be releasing a graphic novel anthology series focusing on the characters in the world of Toy Story. It will serve as a companion to Toy Story 4, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if some of the new characters, such as the spork named Forky or the stuffed carnival critters Ducky and Bunny.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Toy Story graphic novel series:

“The story continues! It’s been almost a decade since we last checked in with Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang. As part of our continued partnership with Pixar, Dark Horse is pleased to announce a new Toy Story 4 graphic novel anthology that is the perfect companion to the highly anticipated upcoming film! Writer Haden Blackman brings fun, energy, and heart to this graphic novel that features the toys you know and love—and introduces some new toys, too! The toys are back and once again swept up in an exciting adventure. Join Woody and the Toy Story gang in four connecting stories set before and after Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 for an adventure perfect for the whole family. “

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theaters later this month, and even though we already know Julie Andrews declined to appear in the movie in order to let Emily Blunt shine, we do know what role she would have played if she wanted to pop up.

Variety heard that Julie Andrews was never pitched a role in the movie since she chose not to be part of it from the get-go, but the part she would have been offered was that of a balloon lady, a cameo role that was instead given to Beauty and the Beast voice star Angela Lansbury.

Emily Blunt echoed those sentiments in an interview with the trade where she said, “There was discussion about, you know, that maybe she would come and do a bit in the movie and she was so generous actually. She said to Rob, ‘Do you know what this is? This is Emily’s version of her and I don’t want it to be that she’s playing Mary Poppins the whole way through but then I come in and there’s like oh, but there’s the real Mary Poppins, you know?”

Speaking of Emily Blunt, she’s already had success this year with the release of A Quiet Place this past spring. The film is directed and co-written by her husband John Krasinski, who also starred in the movie, and when Paramount Pictures decided they wanted a sequel, he originally didn’t want to be part of it. But eventually he was convinced to at least write the sequel himself, and he teased what his approach to the sequel was while speaking to The Big Picture podcast (via JoBlo):

“We have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

Krasinski also recalled a conversation he had with Emily Blunt that gave him even more drive to write the sequel himself:

That’s why I got really excited, because for me certainly the most fun I’ve ever had in my career as a writer was writing this, because I got to play in the most exciting world. It was actually Emily, of course, who articulated it better than me. She said the same thing, it was like, ‘No way, don’t do a second one,’ and then I pitched her my idea and she was like, ‘So you’re definitely doing that.’ She said, ‘But it’s not a sequel. It’s the second book in a series,’ she said, ‘It sounds [like] semantics but it’s true, it really is—you’re not doing anything that’s like, alright I’m gonna take all the things you love and just kinda repeat them but in a different way.’ It’s not A QUIETER PLACE, it’s sort of an exploration of getting to live in the circumstances, and that’s really fun.

The sequel to A Quiet Place will arrive on May 15, 2020.

Director Mike Flanagan announced that production on The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep was completed over a week ago. He had this to say in a post on Facebook: