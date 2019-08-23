In this edition of Sequel Bits:

See a familiar substance on the set of Ghostbusters 2020

Get a heartwarming new look at Bill & Ted Face the Music

Check out an expansion of Jurassic World in LEGO form

in LEGO form Find out who else has joined Coming 2 America

A sneak peek at Bill & Ted Face the Music came from a bittersweet but heartwarming update from the New Jersey branch of the Make-A-Wish foundation. A 16-year old girl named Deborah who loves Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was invited to the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music to meet her favorite actor, Keanu Reeves. The actor himself hand-picked the scene she was able to watch them film, and as you can see, it involves Bill & Ted throwing on some fancy garb. We hope Deborah had a wonderful time, and we’re also wondering exactly how many wardrobe changes the duo has in this movie.

Production on Ghostbusters 2020 continues up in Canada, and a little while ago, director Jason Reitman posted this photo from the set, showing that a ghost flew right through a stop sign. That’s some green slime too, so could this be a tease of the return of Slimer? Is he still hanging out with one of the original Ghostbusters somewhere? Or is this the ectoplasm of another spook, specter or ghost?

This fall, Jurassic World gets an expansion in the form of a new animated LEGO miniseries. Nickelodeon is bringing LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar to television starting on September 14, and the first trailer just debuted.

The series takes place three years before the events of Jurassic World, following Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as they team up to launch the new theme park. Runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction to expand the park, throngs of tourists, unpredictable tropical weather and an impulsive boss are all part of the theme park woes. But the bigger threat is a mysterious saboteur with surprising ties to the park’s past who is on a quest to find a legendary treasure and destroy Jurassic World forever. Yikes!

Finally, we have even more casting news for the comedy sequel Coming 2 America.

Garcelle Beauvais is returning to play one of the three rose bearers from the original Coming to America, though it’s not clear if her two counterparts (played by an actress simply named Feather and Stephan Simon) will be back as well. In addition, Nomzamo Mbatha has also joined the cast, but the actresses role is currently being kept under wraps.

They both join Tracy Morgan as recent additions to the cast of the comedy sequel starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. The movie arrives in theaters on December 18, 2020.