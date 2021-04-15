Before the end of last year, Netflix kicked off the first part of Selena: The Series. Focusing on the early years of the future Queen of Tejano Music, the series followed Selena (Christian Serratos) as she began her journey to fame. Now the second part of the series is coming to Netflix in May, and we find Selena on the brink of stardom, trying to balance her personal and professional life as her entire world begins to change.

Selena: The Series Part 2 Trailer

The first part of Selena: The Series explored the performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame. Now it’s time for the next phase of her career.

Unfortunately, as we all know, Selena’s story is cut tragically short, which will make the second part of the series rather bittersweet for fans. Though they’ll relish in seeing Selena grow into her career, they know there’s heartache just around the corner.

Also starring in Selena: The Series is Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. as series regulars and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada, and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. with recurring roles. The show is executive produced by Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora, who also created the series.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming second part:

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and her new husband, and expand her businesses. All the while, her journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time continues.

Selena: The Series Part 2 debuts on Netflix starting on May 4, 2021.