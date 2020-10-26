Get ready to bidi bidi bom bom your way to Netflix this December for Selena: The Series, the drama series adaptation of the life of Selena Quintanilla, the “Queen of Tejano Music” whose meteoric career was tragically cut short. Netflix has released the official Selena: The Series trailer, which you can watch (and groove to) below.

Selena The Series Trailer

After the major success of the 1997 Selena, which earned star Jennifer Lopez a Golden Globe nomination and launched the actress-singer to fame, how could the Netflix series compare? Well first, Christian Serratos looks the part of iconic Tejano singer Selena — donning the feathered bangs and signature red lips — but amusingly, almost appears to be doing Lopez doing Selena. Maybe it’s because of the love that audiences still have for 1997’s Selena, or because Serratos just happens to resemble Lopez, that this physical similarity is highlighted in the official trailer for Selena: The Series, but it’s an interesting coincidence.

Selena: The Series is a two-part coming-of-age drama series that follows a young Selena as she rises from unknown Mexican-American child singer to one of the most beloved Tejano divas of all time. Christian Serratos (best known for her supporting roles in The Walking Dead and Twilight franchises) steps into Lopez’s shoes as Selena Quintanilla, a born star who gets dubbed the “Queen of Tejano music” for her crossover success from Mexico to America, before her tragic death in 1995 at the age of 23. Also starring in the series are Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. set as series regulars and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada, and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. in recurring roles.

Here is the synopsis for Selena: The Series:

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame. From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (“This is Us”) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.

Part one of the two-part Selena: The Series premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2020.