We’re deep into October now, so there’s a good chance that you’ve probably already watched Scream, and maybe even some of the sequels that followed. After all, there’s no better time to brush up on the slasher franchise now that a new installment of Scream is on the way. But funnily enough, the folks behind Honest Trailers have never tackled Wes Craven’s meta horror movie, and even though it’s certainly a modern classic, it’s not without a few silly little details that are worth a laugh. Watch the Scream Honest Trailer below to see what I mean.

Scream Honest Trailer

Wes Craven’s Scream is all about deconstructing the horror tropes of slasher movies at a time when the genre was on its last breath. At the same time, it’s also a great slasher movie itself, even though the franchise would end up becoming the very thing that it was cheekily making fun of and paying tribute to.

It’s kind of funny to think that Scream was considered so scary when there are some of the best pratfalls ever put on film here. Seriously, Ghostface gets the shit kicked out of him whenever he’s chasing someone. In the garage kill scene, he gets slammed down by a freezer door, nailed in the crotch and face by beer bottles, and then thrown over Rose McGowan’s back. It’s like a goddamn WWE match in a horror movie. And this is something that happens all the time.

There’s also something simultaneously amusing and scary about a killer who just grabbed a random Halloween costume from a nearby store, making it impossible for it to be traced to anyone. But you would think that such a costume would make it easier to notice when the killer is literally trying to creep around shrubbery and grocery store aisles in broad daylight. But I guess it worked for the most part, so what do I know.