Scream 3 leaned more into the campier side of slasher movies by retconning the past and making the origins of Ghostface and the Woodsboro murders a little more complicated and cheesy. It’s still full of suspense, but perhaps the scariest thing in Scream 3 is the terrible new haircut sported by Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. How did something this terrible make it to the big screen? It turns out we can blame her ex-husband and co-star David Arquette for that poor hairstyling choice.

David Arquette is officially on board for the upcoming fifth installment of the Scream franchise, along with Courteney Cox, so a recent interview at Entertainment Tonight circled around to the previous sequels. Somehow the conversation came around to the awful haircut you see above, and Arquette didn’t hesitate to take the blame for it:

“The bangs were my fault. I have to admit, I was like, ‘Oh, you should do a like, Bettie Page thing, you know, just like, a little. That was my fault. Totally, I’ll take full responsibility. I mean they’re, you know, a professional hairdresser’s fault of course. And they didn’t really do Bettie Page kind of really blunt bangs. Like, that’s what the idea was. They tried to mess with them. You can’t. You have to go fully in. You can’t, like, halfway those kinds of things.”

Yikes. It’s a shame nothing could be done to fix that hairstyle. But at the same time, that haircut ends up fitting Gale Weathers because it adds a little to the desperation her character has throughout the movie since. Gale and Dewey are a bit estranged in the sequel, so her having a bad haircut makes it feel like she’s in a rough spot in her life.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox have been divorced since 2013, but they remain in close contact since they have children. But hopefully that means she won’t be taking anymore haircut advice from David Arquette when they get back together for the new Scream. And whenever that happens, we hope Neve Campbell will be joining them too.