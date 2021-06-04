The Scott Pilgrim vs the World soundtrack was already one of the best of its kind – a brilliant collection of songs from a brilliant movie. But this year, it’s getting a lot better with the release of the expanded edition of the soundtrack, featuring previously unreleased songs from the movie. That includes the long-demanded full version of The Clash at Demonhead’s cover of Metric’s song “Black Sheep,” as performed by none other than Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.

Director Edgar Wright (who has the music documentary The Sparks Brothers coming out this summer and the horror thriller Last Night in Soho arriving this fall) announced on Instagram that the Scott Pilgrim vs The World expanded soundtrack would be streaming on all digital music services starting on July 9. This follows the deluxe vinyl soundtrack that was released back in March, featuring both the expanded soundtrack and the complete score composed by Nigel Godrich, which quickly sold out. So if you didn’t get your hands on the vinyl soundtrack, at least you can listen to it on the streamer of your choice.

The expanded version of the Scott Pilgrim vs.the World soundtrack includes demos from Beck, a couple more Sex Bomb-Omb tunes, and a track from Nigel Goodrich. But the best part of this new release is the hypnotic cover of Metric’s song “Black Sheep,” as performed by The Clash at Demonhead, led by Scott Pilgrim’s ex-girlfriend Envy Adams (Brie Larson) The song was never included on the original soundtrack despite being one of the fan-favorite tracks from the film. Here’s a refresher:

Even though the full expanded soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs the World won’t be available until next month, you can head over here to find the link to the cover of “Black Sheep” at the digital music provider of your choice. You’ll be listening to it all weekend.

Here’s the full tracklist for the Scott Pilgrim vs the World expanded soundtrack:

We Are Sex Bob-Omb – Sex Bob-Omb Scott Pilgrim – Plumtree I Heard Ramona Sing – Frank Black By Your Side – Beachwood Sparks O Katrina! – The Black Lips I’m So Sad, So Very, Very Sad – Crash and the Boys We Hate You Please Die – Crash and the Boys Garbage Truck – Sex Bob-Omb Teenage Dream – T. Rex Sleazy Bed Track – The Bluetones It’s Getting Boring By The Sea – Blood Red Shoes Black Sheep – Metric Threshold – Sex Bob-Omb Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl – Broken Social Scene Under My Thumb – The Rolling Stones Ramona (Acoustic Version) – Beck Ramona – Beck Summertime – Sex Bob-Omb Threshold (8 Bit) – Brian LeBarton Black Sheep (Brie Larson Vocal Version) – Metric^^ No Fun – Sex Bob-Omb^^ Garbage Truck – Beck Threshold – Beck Indefatigable – Sex Bob-Omb^^ Go! – Plumtree Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 1) – Beck^^ Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 2) – Beck^^ Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 3) – Beck^^ Ramona (Mellotron Version) – Beck^^ Summertime – Beck Enter Goddess – Nigel Godrich^^

^^Bonus Tracks (previously unreleased on digital)