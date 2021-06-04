Scott Pilgrim vs the World Expanded Soundtrack

The Scott Pilgrim vs the World soundtrack was already one of the best of its kind – a brilliant collection of songs from a brilliant movie. But this year, it’s getting a lot better with the release of the expanded edition of the soundtrack, featuring previously unreleased songs from the movie. That includes the long-demanded full version of The Clash at Demonhead’s cover of Metric’s song “Black Sheep,” as performed by none other than Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.

Director Edgar Wright (who has the music documentary The Sparks Brothers coming out this summer and the horror thriller Last Night in Soho arriving this fall) announced on Instagram that the Scott Pilgrim vs The World expanded soundtrack would be streaming on all digital music services starting on July 9. This follows the deluxe vinyl soundtrack that was released back in March, featuring both the expanded soundtrack and the complete score composed by Nigel Godrich, which quickly sold out. So if you didn’t get your hands on the vinyl soundtrack, at least you can listen to it on the streamer of your choice.

The expanded version of the Scott Pilgrim vs.the World soundtrack includes demos from Beck, a couple more Sex Bomb-Omb tunes, and a track from Nigel Goodrich. But the best part of this new release is the hypnotic cover of Metric’s song “Black Sheep,” as performed by The Clash at Demonhead, led by Scott Pilgrim’s ex-girlfriend Envy Adams (Brie Larson) The song was never included on the original soundtrack despite being one of the fan-favorite tracks from the film. Here’s a refresher:

Even though the full expanded soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs the World won’t be available until next month, you can head over here to find the link to the cover of “Black Sheep” at the digital music provider of your choice. You’ll be listening to it all weekend.

Here’s the full tracklist for the Scott Pilgrim vs the World expanded soundtrack:

  1. We Are Sex Bob-Omb – Sex Bob-Omb
  2. Scott Pilgrim – Plumtree
  3. I Heard Ramona Sing – Frank Black
  4. By Your Side – Beachwood Sparks
  5. O Katrina! – The Black Lips
  6. I’m So Sad, So Very, Very Sad – Crash and the Boys
  7. We Hate You Please Die – Crash and the Boys
  8. Garbage Truck – Sex Bob-Omb
  9. Teenage Dream – T. Rex
  10. Sleazy Bed Track – The Bluetones
  11. It’s Getting Boring By The Sea – Blood Red Shoes
  12. Black Sheep – Metric
  13. Threshold – Sex Bob-Omb
  14. Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl – Broken Social Scene
  15. Under My Thumb – The Rolling Stones
  16. Ramona (Acoustic Version) – Beck
  17. Ramona – Beck
  18. Summertime – Sex Bob-Omb
  19. Threshold (8 Bit) – Brian LeBarton
  20. Black Sheep (Brie Larson Vocal Version) – Metric^^
  21. No Fun – Sex Bob-Omb^^
  22. Garbage Truck – Beck
  23. Threshold – Beck
  24. Indefatigable – Sex Bob-Omb^^
  25. Go! – Plumtree
  26. Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 1) – Beck^^
  27. Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 2) – Beck^^
  28. Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 3) – Beck^^
  29. Ramona (Mellotron Version) – Beck^^
  30. Summertime – Beck
  31. Enter Goddess – Nigel Godrich^^

^^Bonus Tracks (previously unreleased on digital)

