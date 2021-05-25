Any new movie from Edgar Wright is worth the wait, though Last Night in Soho has admittedly had a long one. Initially set to be released in 2020, the psychological horror movie from the Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director was hit with delay after delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But finally, Last Night in Soho is making its way to theaters. Watch the Last Night in Soho trailer below.

Last Night in Soho Trailer

Set in London and written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho features an all-star cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. While plot details about the psychological thriller remain intentionally vague, we do know that the story involves a modern-day girl named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) having some sort of connection with a 1960s woman named Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

In an interview with Empire, Wright revealed that he had almost switched the two actresses while casting for Eloise and Sandy. “I saw Split, and Anya plays an innocent girl who gets thrown into a situation,” Wright said. “I thought, ‘Maybe she’s played Eloise. Maybe she should be Sandy.'” Of McKenzie, Wright added: “She’s so young and fragile that the film is going to be twice as scary.”

The handful of images we’ve seen from Last Night in Soho certainly suggest McKenzie’s character is having a tough time, with the Jojo Rabbit actress wide-eyed in terror in all two images of her so far. Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy and Smith have gotten to enjoy the glamour of ’60s London — though probably not for long.

Last Night in Soho is primed to be unlike any movie that Wright has directed thus far. When the project was first announced it was billed as “a straight-up psychological horror-thriller,” with Wright citing films like Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion as inspiration. Wright said at the time, “I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years. With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Here is the official synopsis for Last Night in Soho:

A young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

Last Night in Soho opens in theaters on October 22, 2021.