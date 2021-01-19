I’m very excited to see Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright‘s first straight-up horror movie (as opposed to the horror-comedies he’s made before). The movie was due out in 2020, but of course, the coronavirus got in the way. Now, Wright’s Soho is set to arrive in 2021, and there’s a new image from the film to drum up hype. The pic features Thomasin McKenzie looking appropriately freaked the eff out. McKenzie plays a modern-day woman who makes “a mysterious connection” with an actress from the 1960s, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The image above comes from Empire, showcasing star Thomasin McKenzie as “burgeoning fashionista Eloise.” As you can see from the image, things aren’t going so well for Eloise. Plot details about Last Night in Soho remain intentionally vague, but we do know that the story involves the modern-day Eloise having some sort of connection with a woman from the 1960s. That woman is Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The official synopsis states: “A young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

Speaking with Empire, director Edgar Wright revealed he almost cast Taylor-Joy in the Eloise role. “I saw Split, and Anya plays an innocent girl who gets thrown into a situation,” Wright said. “I thought, ‘Maybe she’s played Eloise. Maybe she should be Sandy.'” Of McKenzie, Wright added: “She’s so young and fragile that the film is going to be twice as scary.”

When the project was first announced it was billed as “a straight-up psychological horror-thriller,” with Wright citing films like Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion as inspiration. Wright said at the time: “I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years. With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

I’m a big fan of Wright’s work and I’m very interested in seeing him do a straight-up horror film rather than a horror-comedy. He clearly understands the genre and I have no doubt he’ll deliver something memorable. Last Night in Soho, which also stars Matt Smith, will open on April 23, 2021 – unless it gets moved again, which is always possible these days.