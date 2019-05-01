Avengers: Endgame is in theaters everywhere now, but since it’s only been out for a few days, people are still desperate to avoid spoilers (like the ones in our full spoiler review). We’re not going to give anything away without warning, but it seems like franchise star Scarlett Johansson may have accidentally spoiled a couple key plot points when the cast of Avengers: Endgame appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live three weeks ago.

Of course, in order to dive into how Scarlett Johansson spoiled Avengers Endgame, we have to talk about sensitive details, so you’ve been warned. Here’s your spoiler warning.

The relevant part of the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live starts at the 1:25 mark in the interview below (via Uproxx):

If you can’t watch the video, Jimmy Kimmel says that it feels like this is the last time that The Avengers will be gathered like this for an appearance on his show. Robert Downey Jr. plays coy and says, “The future is very uncertain.” That’s a pro move right there. Kimmel starts to continue with a stroll down memory lane about when Downey appeared on the show to promote Iron Man in May of 2008, but then Johansson comes in with this delayed reaction directed at Downey:

“Don’t lie to him, we’re never coming back.”

Obviously, this is meant to be played off as Scarlett Johansson joking that they’ll never come back to see Jimmy Kimmel ever again. It’s not a Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland level kind of spoiler gaffe. But it’s a hell of a coincidence that both Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. see their characters Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark meet an end in Avengers: Endgame.

Natasha Romanoff sacrifices herself so The Avengers can retrieve the Soul Stone and undo what Thanos did with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. Then Tony Stark steals all the stones from Thanos during the film’s final battle and uses them himself to snap Thanos and his entire army out of existence, and the power of the stones ends up being too much for his human body to handle, even in an Iron Man suit.

So even though Johansson likely didn’t intentionally spoil Avengers: Endgame, it certainly can be seen that way in retrospect. At the same time, it’s likely that this will be the last time this iteration of The Avengers assembles on a late night talk show. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will move forward, and we’ll probably see a new line-up of The Avengers in the next phase of Marvel movies on the way.