Game of Thrones star Kit Harington took the stage in Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. Since the series has finished shooting, he didn’t bring his signature Jon Snow beard with him, and he also wasn’t divulging any secrets about the final season. But that didn’t stop SNL from revealing the slate of upcoming Game of Thrones spin-offs, prequels and sequels that HBO has in the works to fill in the void left by the end of their hit fantasy show.

Watch the Saturday Night Live Game of Thrones spin-offs below.

Saturday Night Live Game of Thrones Spin-Offs

Not only is this sketch hilarious, but it makes me want to see a bunch of these shows play out in a longer form. I feel like there’s a good few minutes of hilarity that can come from Hodor’s House standing in for Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. And you can bet your ass that I’d watch an entire season of Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit (executive produced by Dire Wolf), if only for Mariska Hargitary and Ice-T dressed up in epic fantasy garb.

But perhaps the best proposal here is a reboot of MTV’s animated series Daria focusing on Arya Stark. Who wouldn’t want to see a dry girl with no name dispatching with all the worst people in her high school? That would be so therapeutic.

Here’s hoping that next time another Game of Thrones cast member comes to host that we get another round of spin-offs, prequels and sequels like this. The possibilities are endless.