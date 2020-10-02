Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with the 46th season premiere. After spending the last three episodes of the 45th season in quarantine and producing sketches remotely, the cast and crew are back in Studio 8H, and for at least the first month of the new season, they’ll have a big star playing around with them.

Jim Carrey has been given the task of playing former Vice President Joe Biden during this election season, and SNL has just provided a first look at the rubber-faced star, who has literally been given at least a partial rubber face (or whatever material that the make-up prosthetic pieces are made out of). Get a first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden below.

SNL’s First Look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden

Jim Carrey has always been able to do incredible things with his face. Using a single expression, Carrey has pulled off impressions of many famous faces, especially in his early days as a stand-up comedian (something you can learn a lot about in the upcoming documentary series The Comedy Store on Showtime). Here, he’s getting some help from SNL‘s incredible make-up department, but a big part of the gag also comes from how he’s composed his face, squinting as if looking into the sun and jutting his chin out just a little to make him look more like Joe Biden.

Joining Jim Carrey is Maya Rudolph returning as Joe Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris. Rudolph rocked her portrayal of the former presidential candidate during the primaries last season when SNL was still doing shows in the studio, and it even won her an Emmy. Having her back along with the stunt casting of Jim Carrey will very likely get a lot of eyes on the season premiere this weekend.

However, it’ll be interesting to see how the writers and cast of SNL approach their topical, political sketches this weekend now that Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. That makes the prospect of mocking POTUS a lot more challenging without being insensitive. But then again, since Donald Trump and his entire administration and the majority of congress (you know which side) have largely been unsympathetic to the over 200,000 people who have died from coronavirus, perhaps turnabout is fair play.

The 46th season premiere of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Chris Rock with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, starting at 11:30 P.M. ET on NBC this Saturday, October 3. Let’s see if they can pull this off.